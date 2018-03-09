Hundreds honor fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy Jacob Pickett - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of officers honored a fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy on Friday.

Over 1,000 people packed a Brownsburg, Indiana, church today to say goodbye to Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The 34-year-old married father of two was shot last week by a suspect accused of trying to get away from police. He died Monday after being kept on life support to donate his organs.

The sheriff and several officers spoke at his funeral.

Pickett oversaw the department's K-9 team. During his funeral, a K-9 procession walked past his casket to pay respects.

A 52-mile procession was planned to take Pickett to his final resting place in Indianapolis, with people lining the route to pay their respects.

