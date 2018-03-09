Hundreds honor fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy Jacob Pickett

America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.

American hospitals offering five-figure bonuses and college tuition to attract more nurses

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

Louisville man accused of exposing himself outside local day care

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

Floyds Knobs carpenter has message for thief who stole tool collection

He died Monday after being kept on life support to donate his organs.

The 34-year-old married father of two was shot last week by a suspect accused of trying to get away from police.

Over 1,000 people packed a Brownsburg, Indiana, church today to say goodbye to Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of officers honored a fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy on Friday.

He died Monday after being kept on life support to donate his organs.

The sheriff and several officers spoke at his funeral.

Pickett oversaw the department's K-9 team. During his funeral, a K-9 procession walked past his casket to pay respects.

A 52-mile procession was planned to take Pickett to his final resting place in Indianapolis, with people lining the route to pay their respects.

