Trunnell Elementary School students serve homeless at the Lord's Kitchen

America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

Some field trips can provide more education that what can be gleaned in the classroom, because the lessons students remember most go beyond the book.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning came to life for a group of Trunnell Elementary School students students on Friday, when they served the needy at an area soup kitchen.

Victoria Snyder is a 10-year-old fourth grader at Trunnell. Today, she and her fellow students took a trip to the Lord's Kitchen -- and she says she's been waiting for this visit all week.

"I wanted to help people and I learned everyone should be equal, no matter what," Snyder said. "Homeless people and regular people are still just people," she added.

Snyder's teacher, Noelle Ricketts, has been talking about character and compassion lately asking students to think about what kind of people they will be when they're older.

"They're young elementary kids, and you need to build a foundation with them," she said. "Math and reading are important, but I also feel social skills and giving back is important."

They're the kind of lessons no quiz, story problem or multiple choice question can teach.

"We learned to spread love, spread love and not hate," said 10-year-old Cody Bonne.

It's learned through face to face interactions with people like Gary King. The 62-year-old veteran says he can't make ends meet on a disability check so he visits the Lord's Kitchen three times a week -- and sometimes it's his only meal of the day.

"Can't get it like some people, where they got a golden spoon in their mouth," King said. "There's time during the month people run out of food," King said. "They run out of everything."

The non-profit serves lunch daily, roughly 40,000 meals a month. It also provides food boxes to help the unemployed, underemployed or those on the streets.

"It's important to instill that idea in these young ones so they grow up knowing and seeing, just, the need," explained Kedrick Tembo, executive director of the Lord's Kitchen Ministries.

These kids didn't just serve, they organized a school-wide food drive, bringing in nearly 550 cans total.

"I brought in 10 cans. I wanted to make a difference," Snyder said.

"I like to take my lessons and relate it to real life," Ricketts said.

There are two Lord's Kitchens located in Louisville. !811 Standard Avenue, with lunch beginning at 12:15 p.m. daily and 2732 South 5th Street which serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

