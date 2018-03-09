Trunnell Elementary School students serve homeless at the Lord's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trunnell Elementary School students serve homeless at the Lord's Kitchen

Posted: Updated:
Learning came to life Friday for a group of Trunnell Elementary School students students on Friday, March 9, when they served the needy at an area soup kitchen. Learning came to life Friday for a group of Trunnell Elementary School students students on Friday, March 9, when they served the needy at an area soup kitchen.
The Lord's Kitchen serves lunch daily, roughly 40,000 meals a month. It also provides food boxes to help the unemployed, underemployed or those on the streets. The Lord's Kitchen serves lunch daily, roughly 40,000 meals a month. It also provides food boxes to help the unemployed, underemployed or those on the streets.
These kids didn't just serve, they organized a school-wide food drive, bringing in nearly 550 cans total. These kids didn't just serve, they organized a school-wide food drive, bringing in nearly 550 cans total.
Some field trips can provide more education that what can be gleaned in the classroom, because the lessons students remember most go beyond the book. Some field trips can provide more education that what can be gleaned in the classroom, because the lessons students remember most go beyond the book.
There are two Lord's Kitchens located in Louisville. One is off Strader Avenue, with lunch beginning at 12:15 p.m. daily. The other is on South 5th Street, and serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. There are two Lord's Kitchens located in Louisville. One is off Strader Avenue, with lunch beginning at 12:15 p.m. daily. The other is on South 5th Street, and serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning came to life for a group of Trunnell Elementary School students students on Friday, when they served the needy at an area soup kitchen.

Victoria Snyder is a 10-year-old fourth grader at Trunnell. Today, she and her fellow students took a trip to the Lord's Kitchen -- and she says she's been waiting for this visit all week.

"I wanted to help people and I learned everyone should be equal, no matter what," Snyder said. "Homeless people and regular people are still just people," she added.

Snyder's teacher, Noelle Ricketts, has been talking about character and compassion lately asking students to think about what kind of people they will be when they're older.

"They're young elementary kids, and you need to build a foundation with them," she said. "Math and reading are important, but I also feel social skills and giving back is important."

They're the kind of lessons no quiz, story problem or multiple choice question can teach.

"We learned to spread love, spread love and not hate," said 10-year-old Cody Bonne.

It's learned through face to face interactions with people like Gary King. The 62-year-old veteran says he can't make ends meet on a disability check so he visits the Lord's Kitchen three times a week -- and sometimes it's his only meal of the day.

"Can't get it like some people, where they got a golden spoon in their mouth," King said. "There's time during the month people run out of food," King said. "They run out of everything."

The non-profit serves lunch daily, roughly 40,000 meals a month. It also provides food boxes to help the unemployed, underemployed or those on the streets.

"It's important to instill that idea in these young ones so they grow up knowing and seeing, just, the need," explained Kedrick Tembo, executive director of the Lord's Kitchen Ministries.

These kids didn't just serve, they organized a school-wide food drive, bringing in nearly 550 cans total.

"I brought in 10 cans. I wanted to make a difference," Snyder said.

"I like to take my lessons and relate it to real life," Ricketts said.

There are two Lord's Kitchens located in Louisville. !811 Standard Avenue, with lunch beginning at 12:15 p.m. daily and 2732 South 5th Street which serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.