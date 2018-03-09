Police searching for accused purse-snatcher who targeted elderly woman at Frankfort gas station

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 10 a.m. Thursday, an 81-year-old woman had her purse stolen after pumping gas at the BP on Versailles Road in Frankfort.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted video that's been viewed more than 20,000 times with hundreds of shares on Facebook and counting.

"As she was pumping her gas, you can see it in the video, the individual next to her, he gets out his vehicle, opens the passenger door, grabs her purse and quickly shuts it," Sheriff Pat Melton said. "It happened just like that. In a blink of an eye, it was done."

The Sheriff's Office says in the post the "subject in the red hoodie, driving what appears to be a blue Hyundai stole a purse from an elderly woman's vehicle while she was pumping gas at Five Star BP on Versailles Rd."

Melton said the purse had the woman's ID in it, and he's not sure how much cash she had in there. Several tips have come in.

"We've gotten a couple persons of interest in this case right now," Melton said.

Investigators are trying to determine if this purse-snatching is connected to another case in Frankfort. Melton reminds people to make sure to keep your purse out of site, and be aware of your surroundings.

"Unfortunately, today we need to lock our doors when we get gas," he said. "This was very quick, very efficient and very easy especially with an elderly person."

Anyone with information on the case can call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (502) 875-8740.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.