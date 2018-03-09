Waterfront Park crews confident lawn will be green in time for Derby festivities

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.
Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.More >>
The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.More >>
A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.More >>
Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.More >>
Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."More >>
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.More >>
America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.More >>
Astonishing photos from Louisville's wettest February in 135 years.More >>
It's a dirty, messy job, but Waterfront Park needs some TLC after last month's flooding.More >>
Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino is lending a helping hand to flooding victims.More >>
Instead of being filled with diners and drinkers Thursday, it was painters, movers and employees working fast to get Captain's Quarters favorite back open.More >>
As flood water recedes, one of Louisville's busiest roadways is returning to normal.More >>
Nearly a week after flood waters crested, the clean-up efforts have begun in New Albany. Sunday afternoon, more than 200 volunteers with gloves and boots, grabbed sticks, branches and any debris they could from the river’s edge near the Riverfront Amphitheater.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>
As the Ohio River floodwaters continue to go down, the recovery phase has begun. And for many people, that starts with getting their power turned back on.More >>
