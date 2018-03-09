Several local businesses preparing for biggest day of the year a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several local businesses preparing for biggest day of the year ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Roads will close and thousands will fill the streets in the Highlands on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will start at Baxter and Broadway at 3 p.m., but surrounding businesses are expecting to cash in all day.

At Flanagan's Ale House, the Irish pub is getting ready for a big day. Chris Tingley said the St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of their busiest days all year.

"Nothing really compares with Parade Day and St. Patty's Day," Tingley said.

The parade shuts down the Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road corridor.

"The good thing about parade day is they'll block the street off, so people can come and go a lot easier," Tingley said.

That means more beer, more Irish food and extra staff to help out.

"Usually, parade day is bigger," Tingley said. "Sometimes St. Patrick's Day will be bigger if it's on a weekend. So they will rival each other (this year), that's for sure."

Just across Baxter Avenue, Erin Walsh said it's been a busy opening week at Walsh's Celtic Center.

"We have boas and scarves and beads, really anything you could need for the parade," Walsh said.

The new family-run business is next to Molly Malone's.

"It's your one-stop shop for any Irish or Scottish goods you might be looking for," Walsh said. "We've had people coming in, trying to get their last-minute T-shirts. You've got to be all decked out on St. Patrick's Day."

It's a Louisville tradition. Last year, the city said 100,000 people either watched or marched in the parade.

"The parade is a staple event in our community, so we're excited to be a part of it," Walsh said.

"That's what St. Patrick's Day is all about," Tingley said. "Wear some green. Have a smile, and have a beer."

The road will be closed from noon until 8 p.m. Here is the full list of road closures:

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • South side of Cherokee Parkway from Bardstown Road to Cherokee Road

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Broadway from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue
  • Rubel Avenue from Benton Avenue to Rogers Street
  • St. Anthony Place from Mercy Way to Broadway
  • Bardstown Road from Highland Avenue to Windsor Place
  • Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Baxter Avenue from Broadway to Highland Avenue

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.