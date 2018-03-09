Several local businesses preparing for biggest day of the year ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade

America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.

American hospitals offering five-figure bonuses and college tuition to attract more nurses

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

Louisville man accused of exposing himself outside local day care

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

Floyds Knobs carpenter has message for thief who stole tool collection

Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Roads will close and thousands will fill the streets in the Highlands on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will start at Baxter and Broadway at 3 p.m., but surrounding businesses are expecting to cash in all day.

At Flanagan's Ale House, the Irish pub is getting ready for a big day. Chris Tingley said the St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of their busiest days all year.

"Nothing really compares with Parade Day and St. Patty's Day," Tingley said.

The parade shuts down the Baxter Avenue/Bardstown Road corridor.

"The good thing about parade day is they'll block the street off, so people can come and go a lot easier," Tingley said.

That means more beer, more Irish food and extra staff to help out.

"Usually, parade day is bigger," Tingley said. "Sometimes St. Patrick's Day will be bigger if it's on a weekend. So they will rival each other (this year), that's for sure."

Just across Baxter Avenue, Erin Walsh said it's been a busy opening week at Walsh's Celtic Center.

"We have boas and scarves and beads, really anything you could need for the parade," Walsh said.

The new family-run business is next to Molly Malone's.

"It's your one-stop shop for any Irish or Scottish goods you might be looking for," Walsh said. "We've had people coming in, trying to get their last-minute T-shirts. You've got to be all decked out on St. Patrick's Day."

It's a Louisville tradition. Last year, the city said 100,000 people either watched or marched in the parade.

"The parade is a staple event in our community, so we're excited to be a part of it," Walsh said.

"That's what St. Patrick's Day is all about," Tingley said. "Wear some green. Have a smile, and have a beer."

The road will be closed from noon until 8 p.m. Here is the full list of road closures:

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South side of Cherokee Parkway from Bardstown Road to Cherokee Road

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Broadway from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Rubel Avenue from Benton Avenue to Rogers Street

St. Anthony Place from Mercy Way to Broadway

Bardstown Road from Highland Avenue to Windsor Place

Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baxter Avenue from Broadway to Highland Avenue

