LMPD investigating fatal shooting on Renwood Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night on Renwood Boulevard, 

off St. Andrews Church Road. That's just west of Iroquois Park.

A Metrosafe supervisor tells WDRB the call came in just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

There's no word on how many victims there are, or if police have any suspects. This story will be updated.

