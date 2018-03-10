Victim of fatal shooting near Iroquois Park identified

Louisville faces an anxious day of awaiting its NCAA Tournament fate.More >>
Louisville faces an anxious day of awaiting its NCAA Tournament fate.More >>
After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.More >>
After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.More >>
The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.More >>
The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.More >>
Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.More >>
Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.More >>
It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.More >>
It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.More >>
MetroSafe told WDRB it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4th and Main Streets.More >>
MetroSafe told WDRB it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4th and Main Streets.More >>
Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.More >>
Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.More >>
Officials say the employee worked for the Denny's restaurant located at 4030 Dutchman's Lane from Feb. 9-22.More >>
Officials say the employee worked for the Denny's restaurant located at 4030 Dutchman's Lane from Feb. 9-22.More >>