Victim of fatal shooting near Iroquois Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Iroquois Park.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday on Renwood Boulevard near St. Andrews Church Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Kristopher Reed.

Reed was shot multiple times outside the Renaissance St. Andrews apartment complex.

Officers spent hours combing through the crime scene for evidence.

“It was pretty scary. It was hard to sleep last night. The cops were here I guess until early in the morning," said Chris Sexton, who lives nearby. "We didn’t go to sleep until four and the cops were still here.”

Detectives are asking for help finding the person responsible for the crime.

“We need information to solve these crimes. We need the community’s help. We are constantly asking for the community’s help and this is no exception,” LMPD Spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

