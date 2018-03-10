New coffee and doughnut shop opens in Old Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New coffee and doughnut shop opens in Old Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new spot in Old Louisville is serving up coffee and doughnuts while giving back to its new neighborhood.

Tucked away in Old Louisville, a 19th Century building once dedicated to natural gas lines is now cooking up something new.

North Lime Coffee and Donuts is an import from Lexington now getting into the glaze game in the Derby City.

"We do hand crafted drinks and life changing donuts. That's kind of the tag line," employee Trevor Young said. 

For people who live in the Old Louisville neighborhood, it's a welcomed arrival.

"We don't have a coffee shop. We had one for a long time on 4th Street, I would go there almost every day, and we need coffee too," customer Deon Stokes said.

After opening two stores in Lexington, the owners of North Lime set their sights on Louisville two years ago. 

"When we announced it we thought 'oh we'll be in there next summer,' and then two summers later," Young said.

The shop saw potential in their location, but building on that promise took time and some TLC.

"I believe the first picture on our Instagram page there's a bush growing out of the side of it," Young said.

It took a lot of renovations to revitalize the building into the cozy coffee shop you see today, and while the upstairs is still a work in progress, it was well worth the wait.

"It's got a great atmosphere, it's great coffee too," customer Colton Farmer said.

All doughnuts are made in house. On the menu, six classic crullers are available daily, plus a daily special and a monthly special that is often the creative creation of an employee. Nothing is too bold to try. General Manager Trish Trimble told WDRB they've even done a beer cheese doughnut.

"If you want to make an X doughnut, a kiwi-flavored cake doughnut, or whatever you want you can make that happen, it's really easy," Young said.

Add in one-of-a-kind espresso drinks and they're serving up a recipe for success, all while giving back to their newest neighborhood.

"Ten percent of our profits go back to the community in some form or fashion," Trimble said.

North Lime Coffee and Donuts is located on South 7th Street and will be operating on limited hours until the upstairs portion is open.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

