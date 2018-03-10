Course record set at 2018 Anthem 5K

Officials say the employee worked for the Denny's restaurant located at 4030 Dutchman's Lane from Feb. 9-22.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.

MetroSafe told WDRB it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4th and Main Streets.

Car crashes into building at 4th and Main Streets in Downtown Louisville

It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.

Sunday's implosion of Capital Plaza Tower will bring nearly 50 years of Frankfort history to the ground

Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.

The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.

After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.

The race started at 8 a.m. at East Market and Brook Streets and headed toward West Chestnut Street, down 9th Street, across West Liberty Street, and finished on Main Street near Slugger Field.

NCAA Division 1 Steeplechase Champion Edwin Kibichiy was the first man to run across the finish line, setting a new unofficial course record at 14:08.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Triple Crown of Running series kicked off Saturday with the Anthem 5K.

More than 5,000 runners took off in the 15th annual 5K that begins the three-race series.

NCAA Division 1 Steeplechase Champion Edwin Kibichiy was the first man to run across the finish line, setting a new unofficial course record at 14:08. He said he had never ran the course before, but just ran until he saw the finish line.

Michael Eaton came in second, also unofficially beating the previous course record. Eaton is a University of Louisville graduate, 2014 Anthem 5K champion and represented the US on two national teams.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Indiana University graduate Sarah Pease. Pease is a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier and 2017 IN USATF Female Long Distance Runner of the Year. She said running is her passion and she is excited for the next two legs of the Triple Crown of Running series.

All of the proceeds from the races go to Crusade for Children.

Last year, the races raised $77,886 for Crusade. Since 2002, it has donated more than $1.77 million.

The second race of the series is the Rodes City Run 10K on March 24. The final race for the series is the Papa John’s 10-Miler on April 7.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.