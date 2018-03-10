BOZICH | Wenyen Gabriel shoots from Kenny Payne's lab to SEC record book

Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
For once in the John Calipari Era, the best freshman point guard in the SEC does not play for Kentucky. UK must stop Collin Sexton of Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament final.More >>
Kentucky advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Georgia Friday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Wildcats will play Alabama Saturday.More >>
There are pluses -- and minuses -- to Kentucky playing underdog Georgia instead of Missouri in the Wildcats' opener in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Nine Louisville players, led by Brendan McKay, four Kentucky stars, Sam Travis of IU and Ballard star Jo Adell are featured in the Baseball America Prospect Handbook.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.More >>
Louisville added to its ACC regular season title with an ACC Tournament title Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum, defeating four-time champion Notre Dame.More >>
