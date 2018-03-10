Car crashes into building at 4th and Main Streets in Downtown Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car crashes into building at 4th and Main Streets in Downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Downtown Louisville Saturday evening. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Downtown Louisville Saturday evening.
One person was transported from the scene with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. One person was transported from the scene with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Downtown Louisville Saturday evening. 

MetroSafe told WDRB it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4th and Main Streets.

One person was transported from the scene with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.