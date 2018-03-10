LACETT | Knights advance in D-II dance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – So much for the revenge factor.
Playing Truman State for the second time in a week in postseason basketball, the Knights once again took care of business, winning 82-65 in the first round of the D-II NCAA tournament.
The Bulldogs did lead for most of the first half but Bellarmine’s Brent Bach led a ten nothing charge early in the second that put Bellarmine in front for good.
Bach finished with 26 points on 11-16 shooting.
Bellarmine battles Findlay Sunday in the second round.
