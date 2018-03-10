Kentucky kids partner with American Red Cross to hold donation d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky kids partner with American Red Cross to hold donation drive for flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may be young, but they're doing what they can to make a difference in the lives of flood victims.

10-year-old Mackenzie Bailey and her nine-year-old brother Hunter organized a donation drive Saturday in Oldham County. 

The two called the American Red Cross and asked if they could borrow one of their trailers for the day. 

They set it up at the Walmart in La Grange and collected food, toiletries and cleaning supplies to deliver to those who need them. 

"The kids have always said they wanted to help out in some way, so I was very proud to stand up and do this for them," Randy Bailey said. 

Even though floodwaters have receded, the kids said they hope more people will donate to the Red Cross.

