Family First USA takes love walk to Beecher Terrace to end the cycle of violence

Officials say the employee worked for the Denny's restaurant located at 4030 Dutchman's Lane from Feb. 9-22.

A former employee of a restaurant in St. Matthews has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.

MetroSafe told WDRB it happened just after 6 p.m. at 4th and Main Streets.

It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.

Sunday's implosion of Capital Plaza Tower will bring nearly 50 years of Frankfort history to the ground

Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.

The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.

After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Family First USA is working to end the cycle of violence in Louisville. Family First USA President Tod Moore-Baker and others spent their Saturday at Beecher Terrace pouring out love in the community and spreading a faith-filled message to anyone who would listen.

“Hallelujah yea. We're here to change the culture. We're here to love on this community,” Moore-Baker sang as he walked down the sidewalk.

Moore-Baker and other volunteers would stop and talk to everyone they passed while passing out fliers about a mentorship program for children to keep them on the right path.

“We've been to prison. We've done all that. These kids are trying to get where we've been. We're trying to stop that,” said Moore-Baker, who was released from prison at the beginning of the year.

Moore-Baker hopes to stop the violence and crime by investing love in those who need it. And sometimes it comes unexpectedly.

“What can we do to help you?” Moore-Baker asked a young man with twin daughters.

“I'm not sure what anyone can do to help me right now,” the young man replied.

So Moore-Baker did what he knows best -- he prayed.

“So in Christ Jesus' holy name, I ask you Lord God almighty to help us to help others,” he prayed.

Their meeting was no coincidence, according to Moore Baker. He said it was a higher power working.

“It's alright man. That's just the beginning … I believe in you man. God believes in you, you hear me,” Moore-Baker said to the young man, who began to cry.

For those who don't go to church, Moore-Baker plans to bring it to them. It's his new life mission after spending the last 26 years of his life in prison for murder.

“You're not going to go where I just came from. I'm investing in you to invest in them, you hear me. You're not going to go where I just came from. Look me in the eyes. You're not going to go where I just came from. Please don't,” Moore-Baker said.

The plan is simple at Family First USA. You invest in others and they invest in the next generation -- therefore ending the cycle of violence.

“Love overcomes violence and its effects,” Moore-Baker said.

“I look forward to the future and I want that betterment for our kids,” Alonzo Chappell, Moore-Baker’s uncle, said. “We work hard to show that no matter what you can change, you can make a difference.”

A Break the Cycle event will be held next Saturday, March 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baxter Community Center.

