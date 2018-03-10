Southern Indiana community uses money seized from drug dealers t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana community uses money seized from drug dealers to purchase, give away car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taking what was once drug money and using it to give back to the community. 

Free car seats were given away on Saturday at the Harrison County Justice Center. 

The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office used money and assets that were seized from drug dealers in the county to purchase the car seats. 

Emergency workers were on hand to help teach parents how to properly install and restrain their children. 

"In law enforcement, one of the hardest things we have to deal with are accidents that involve young children," Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said. "We see these injuries and we know that sometimes these injuries could be preventable if they were properly restrained."

More than 100 car seats were given away at the event, which the prosecutor's office hopes to hold again later this year. 

