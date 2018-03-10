Thousands line Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands line Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road for annual St. P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Patrick's Day is still a week away, but that didn't stop thousands from getting into the Irish spirit a little early. 

People from all over lined Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road in the Highlands for the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

Irish dancers, bagpipe players, floats, beads, and plenty of green filled the street. 

The parade is put on each year by the Louisville Hibernians. This year's theme was "Shamrock and Roll."

"I am Irish American, so I am out here celebrating our past history and culture. It's St. Patrick's Day, I am Irish, we come out and have fun," Tom McConnell said. 

Some spectators made the event a family affair. 

"After being cooped up all winter, it's just great to be out and just hoping this weather keeps getting better and better, so hey, what better time can there be," said Bob Webber, who attended the parade with his family. 

Other Irish festivities included the Blessing of the Beer, and the Tapping of a Keg. 

