CRAWFORD | Selection Sunday suspense: A final look at Louisville's NCAA chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Selection Sunday dawns in Louisville, Ky., cool, clear, and confused. There's nothing like the smell of anxiety in the morning.

The University of Louisville basketball team, in a projection compiled by BracketMatrix.com at 9 p.m. Saturday night, was the final at-large team in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field according to a compilation of 104 different bracket projections from around the nation.

They’ll take it.

On the other hand, Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s bracketologist and the most visible of those who make a living trying to project the NCAA Tournament field, lists Louisville as the first team out heading into selection day. Jerry Palm at CBS concludes the same. In the BracketMatrix compilation, Louisville was in the field on just 45 of the 104 brackets used.

So it will be an anxious Sunday in Louisville, where the Cardinals are 48 hours removed from a 17-point loss to expected No. 1 overall seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

San Diego State’s upset of Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament claimed another bubble slot. Davidson beating Rhode Island in today’s Atlantic 10 title game would take another.

Out of sight, out of mind is always a problem in the media. When ESPN threw up a graphic of Lunardi’s “last four in” and “last four out” of the tournament field, the panel of Rece Davis, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas didn’t even include the Cardinals in their discussion of who the best four teams were of that group.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, you never get a second chance to make a last impression. At the end of the ACC Tournament championship game between North Carolina and Virginia, Louisville’s failure in the final second against Virginia, in its home finale, again was a topic of conversation.

But on Selection Sunday, in the committee meeting room, it’s less about what is discussed in the media than how the committee decides to rank the teams at the top of the tournament bubble.

The committee chair will get down to the final teams and ask members to rank their top four, much like the ESPN panel did on College GameDay Saturday morning. And who knows which criteria will weigh the most with each committee member as he or she types four names into the computer in front of them to be compiled for the bracket.

Will it be Louisville’s overall RPI, No. 38 heading into the day, one spot ahead of Western Kentucky, which will be competing in the same anxious waiting game that Louisville coaches and players will after coming up just short in the Conference USA Tournament title game? No team from a major conference has never been left out of the field with an RPI of better than 40 (and no Louisville team with 20 wins or more ever has been left out of the field since it expanded to 48 teams).

Or will the committee consider that Louisville is 0-11 against the RPI’s Top 50 teams? (Two major conference teams with RPI’s of better than 40 also were winless against the Top 50 in the RPI, Cal in 2012 and Georgia in 2015.)

How much will committee members really use the new “quadrant” criteria? Louisville finished 3-10 against Quadrant 1 teams, and 2-3 against Quadrant 2. Of its 20 wins, 15 came against the lower two quadrants. Does it matter?

Having sat in on the mock bracket process, I think people sometimes forget the “eye test.” It’s completely subjective. But the people in that room do watch a lot of basketball. It’s hard for anyone who does to disagree with Louisville interim coach David Padgett.

“We've played a very, very difficult schedule, under very difficult circumstances this year, and my guys have 120 percent earned an opportunity to have their name called on Sunday," Padgett said Thursday. "It's not up to us, but they without a doubt earned it. And you can't possibly sit here and tell me that we're not one of the best 68 teams in the country."

Will Louisville’s slow finish give the committee pause, or will the members consider that four of the Cardinals’ final seven games have come against teams that likely received consideration for a No. 1 seed over the past 48 hours?

Will Louisville get credit for taking Virginia to the wire at home and playing the Cavaliers well in Charlottesville, or be penalized for not being competitive against North Carolina at home, and being blown out in embarrassing fashion at Kentucky and Duke?

Will Louisville’s best wins of the season, at Virginia Tech and at Florida State, carry any kind of weight, since those teams have faded in the power rankings at the end of the season, even though both are considered locks for the NCAA field?

Louisville’s record against the field as it is selected in that room also will be readily available to committee members, and often is a key number in their minds when it gets down to the final at-large teams.

Mercifully for Louisville, those questions will be answered early in the selection show this evening, when the entire field is expected to be announced in the first 10 minutes, with seedings and game matchups to come over the next hour.

So the end is in sight. Whether it’s really the end, or the beginning of NCAA Tournament play, or a trip to the National Invitation Tournament (Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said the school has filled out the paperwork to host NIT games if the men’s team doesn’t make the NCAA) is just a few hours away.

