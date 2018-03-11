Capital Plaza Tower reduced to rubble after nearly 50-year reign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Capital Plaza Tower reduced to rubble after nearly 50-year reign as tallest building in Frankfort

Capital Plaza Tower has been standing for close to 50 years. Sunday, 1,500 pounds of explosives will be used to demolish the structure. Capital Plaza Tower has been standing for close to 50 years. Sunday, 1,500 pounds of explosives will be used to demolish the structure.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday afternoon, Frankfort's tallest building was reduced to rubble.

After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower. The building's last occupants moved out in October of 2016.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin auctioned off the chance to push the plunger. More than 80 bids were placed. The winning bid of $15,000 was placed by A.J. Stivers of Shelbyville.

The money will be donated to First Lady Glenna Bevin's foundation, #WeAreKY! Inc., which supports initiatives related to foster care and adoption.

A new, modern building will replace the Capital Plaza Tower.

Click here for more information about the project.

