Kentucky tops Vols, wins fourth straight SEC tourney title

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on the city's south side. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of multiple shots fired.

Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.

Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.

It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.

Sunday's implosion of Capital Plaza Tower will bring nearly 50 years of Frankfort history to the ground

It's NCAA Tournament time, and that means it's time to get your bracket filled out!

The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.

After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.

Capital Plaza Tower reduced to rubble after nearly 50-year reign as tallest building in Frankfort

The University of Louisville, after a 20-13 season, has failed to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

By KURT VOIGT

AP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee on Sunday.

The championship is the 31st in tournament history for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (24-10), who have won seven of their past eight games since a four-game losing streak last month. It's also their first victory in three tries this season against the No. 2 seed Volunteers (25-8).

Gilgeous-Alexander was 10 of 16 from the field and added seven rebounds and a pair of steals, and he hit the clinching free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining. His 29 points were one off his career high of 30. Kevin Knox added 18 points and Quade Green had 10 for the Wildcats.

Admiral Schofield had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee, which was attempting to win its first tournament championship since 1979. Grant Williams added 15 points, while Jordan Bone had 12 and Lamonte Turner had 10.

A night after hitting 11 of their first 12 shots and 76 percent (19 of 25) in the first half of a semifinal win over Arkansas, the Volunteers didn't fare nearly as well early on Sunday. They made only 5 of their first 25 shots and fell behind 33-16 midway through the first half, much to the delight of overwhelming Kentucky crowd inside the Scottrade Center.

Schofield, however, responded by scoring Tennessee's final 13 points of the half, capping a 15-3 run that pulled the Volunteers within 36-31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The championship game appearance was the fifth straight for the Wildcats and their eighth in nine seasons under coach John Calipari. Kentucky is 22-3 in the SEC Tournament under Calipari.

Tennessee: The Volunteers were picked to finish 13th in the SEC during the preseason, but they finished as the co-regular-season champions with No. 16 Auburn. Regardless of Sunday's result, Tennessee already had a spot in next week's NCAA Tournament. The trip will make Tennessee the fourth school third-year coach Rick Barnes has taken to the tournament, joining Providence, Clemson and Texas.

UP NEXT

Both teams wait on their NCAA Tournament opponents.

