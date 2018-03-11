LACETT | Cats take SEC Tournament Title (again) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cats take SEC Tournament Title (again)

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Another year, another SEC Tournament title for the Kentucky Wildcats.

UK took care of business in the tournament final Sunday from St. Louis, beating Tennessee 77-72. It’s UK’s fourth straight SEC Tournament championship victory.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures including freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led the way with 29 points.

With the victory, Kentucky grabbed an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. They will learn where and who they’ll play Sunday evening during the NCAA Selection Show.

