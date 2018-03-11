6 people ages 17 to 35 shot in South Bend incident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 people ages 17 to 35 shot in South Bend incident

Posted:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Authorities say six people have been shot in an incident in South Bend.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on the city's south side. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of multiple shots fired.

Investigators say the victims range in age from 17 to 35. They also say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and investigators don't have a description of the suspect yet.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

