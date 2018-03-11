Indianapolis ponders commuter tax to fund road repairs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis ponders commuter tax to fund road repairs

The latest discussion comes as Indianapolis officials estimate it will cost $732 million for city streets to be upgraded to fair from poor condition.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indianapolis officials desperate for money to repair roads are considering whether they should try to collect income taxes from suburbanites who don't live in the city but who travel there for work.

The Indianapolis Star reports that such a plan would allow Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, to collect income taxes from people in other communities who work in Indianapolis. Marion County would need approval from the Legislature and possibly surrounding counties to collect the "commuter tax."

The tax has been discussed in Marion County intermittently for three decades.

The latest discussion comes as Indianapolis officials estimate it will cost $732 million for city streets to be upgraded to fair from poor condition.

But some officials in nearby Hamilton County say a commuter tax would be unfair.

