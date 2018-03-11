Student charged in Marshall County High School shooting to appea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student charged in Marshall County High School shooting to appear in court Monday

Posted: Updated:
Parker turned 16 years old in March. He's accused of killing two students and injuring 14 others before school on Jan. 23. Parker turned 16 years old in March. He's accused of killing two students and injuring 14 others before school on Jan. 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The student charged in the Marshall County High School shootings is expected to appear in court on Monday. 

Attorneys for Gabriel Parker are expected to argue that his case should be transferred back to juvenile court. 

The judge in the case moved it to audit court, after a grand jury indicted Parker in February. 

Parker turned 16 years old in March. He's accused of killing two students and injuring 14 others before school on Jan. 23. 

He remains held in a juvenile jail on a $1.5 million bond. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.