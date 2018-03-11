BOZICH | Kentucky draws A10 champ Davidson in NCAA Tournament

Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.More >>
Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
For once in the John Calipari Era, the best freshman point guard in the SEC does not play for Kentucky. UK must stop Collin Sexton of Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament final.More >>
Kentucky advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Georgia Friday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Wildcats will play Alabama Saturday.More >>
There are pluses -- and minuses -- to Kentucky playing underdog Georgia instead of Missouri in the Wildcats' opener in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Nine Louisville players, led by Brendan McKay, four Kentucky stars, Sam Travis of IU and Ballard star Jo Adell are featured in the Baseball America Prospect Handbook.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
