BOZICH | Kentucky draws A10 champ Davidson in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A month ago skeptics started to question Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament credentials after the Wildcats lost four consecutive Southeastern Conference games.

The Wildcats squashed that talk with a four-game winning streak and then added an exclamation point to their finishing surge by winning the SEC Tournament in St. Louis this weekend.

Kentucky’s 77-72 victory over Tennessee Sunday in the SEC title game gave the Wildcats’ the league’s automatic NCAA bid and put UK in the tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

They’ll enter the tournament with a 24-10 record as well as seven wins in their last eight games.

Kentucky earned a four seed and will play Davidson, which upset Rhode Island to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Sunday. Davidson is the school that produced Steph Curry. Davidson, also known as the Wildcats, has won eight of its last nine games. The game will be played Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

If Kentucky wins, John Calipari's team will likely play Pac-12 champion Arizona, which is the fourth seed in the South Regional.

Kentucky improved to No. 17 nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power numbers after the win. They’re also ranked 18th in the Ratings Percentage Index.

The Wildcats are listed at 25-to-1 to win the tournament at VegasInsiders.com. A group of 16 teams, led by favored Villanova (9-to-2), Duke (5-1) and Virginia (6-1) are given shorter odds.

This will be the Wildcats’ eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament during the nine seasons Calipari has led the program.

UK won a national title in 2012 while making the Final Four in 2011, 2014 and 2015. Kentucky’s 2017 exit against North Carolina was one of two Elite Eight finishes by the Wildcats under Calipari.

