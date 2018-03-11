Louisville families create art to remember loved ones lost to vi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville families create art to remember loved ones lost to violence or tragic accidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Learning to heal with the help of others at an extremely difficult time in someone’s life.

Nearly 250 people gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center Sunday afternoon for the 8th annual Hosparus Health and Grief Counseling Center event.

Tables were set up and in the center were rocks, markers, and other art supplies where families could create pieces to remember loved ones who tragically died.

“Age, color, culture, it doesn’t make a difference. When you lose someone you love it hurts so we all know what that hurt is,” Kathryn Payne said.

Payne's son-in-law killed her daughter in 2014 before killing himself.

“There’s so many homicides and suicides that we don’t even talk about in our community to let them know there is help for people who are grieving,” she said.

Many of the those at Sunday’s event were cutting out and decorating butterflies, signifying renewal and the words of Muhammad Ali’s famous “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” quote.

Grief counselors say the comradery the families have is one that is often unspoken until the time is right.

Jessica Beasley took her two children to the event to remember her brother, who was murdered in January 2017.

“We wanted to remember him and show the kids they have support,” Beasley said.

LMPD officers and grief experts spoke with families and violent crime survivors spoke about their experiences.

“If you reach out you have to be willing to let go and let someone come in and help you,” Payne said.

The event was free and open to families who had pre-registered with Hosparus.

If you or someone you know is looking for grief counseling help, contact Hosparus Health and Grief Counseling Center 502-456-5451 or 888-345-8197.

