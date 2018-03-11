Louisville families create art to remember loved ones lost to violence or tragic accidents

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on the city's south side. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of multiple shots fired.

Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.

Search warrants for two residences were executed Friday in an effort to find 32-year-old Jesse Reed.

It's been the most iconic building in the Frankfort skyline for decades, and in just seconds on Sunday, the Capital Plaza Tower will come crumbling down.

Sunday's implosion of Capital Plaza Tower will bring nearly 50 years of Frankfort history to the ground

It's NCAA Tournament time, and that means it's time to get your bracket filled out!

The victim was found in a parking lot on the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard.

After standing for close to 50 years, 1,500 pounds of explosives were used to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower.

Capital Plaza Tower reduced to rubble after nearly 50-year reign as tallest building in Frankfort

The University of Louisville, after a 20-13 season, has failed to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Learning to heal with the help of others at an extremely difficult time in someone’s life.

Nearly 250 people gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center Sunday afternoon for the 8th annual Hosparus Health and Grief Counseling Center event.

Tables were set up and in the center were rocks, markers, and other art supplies where families could create pieces to remember loved ones who tragically died.

“Age, color, culture, it doesn’t make a difference. When you lose someone you love it hurts so we all know what that hurt is,” Kathryn Payne said.

Payne's son-in-law killed her daughter in 2014 before killing himself.

“There’s so many homicides and suicides that we don’t even talk about in our community to let them know there is help for people who are grieving,” she said.

Many of the those at Sunday’s event were cutting out and decorating butterflies, signifying renewal and the words of Muhammad Ali’s famous “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” quote.

Grief counselors say the comradery the families have is one that is often unspoken until the time is right.

Jessica Beasley took her two children to the event to remember her brother, who was murdered in January 2017.

“We wanted to remember him and show the kids they have support,” Beasley said.

LMPD officers and grief experts spoke with families and violent crime survivors spoke about their experiences.

“If you reach out you have to be willing to let go and let someone come in and help you,” Payne said.

The event was free and open to families who had pre-registered with Hosparus.

If you or someone you know is looking for grief counseling help, contact Hosparus Health and Grief Counseling Center 502-456-5451 or 888-345-8197.

