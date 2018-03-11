BOZICH | Louisville stopped Louisville from making NCAA Tournament

Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.More >>
Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.More >>
Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
For once in the John Calipari Era, the best freshman point guard in the SEC does not play for Kentucky. UK must stop Collin Sexton of Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament final.More >>
For once in the John Calipari Era, the best freshman point guard in the SEC does not play for Kentucky. UK must stop Collin Sexton of Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament final.More >>
Kentucky advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Georgia Friday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Wildcats will play Alabama Saturday.More >>
Kentucky advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by defeating Georgia Friday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Wildcats will play Alabama Saturday.More >>
There are pluses -- and minuses -- to Kentucky playing underdog Georgia instead of Missouri in the Wildcats' opener in the SEC Tournament.More >>
There are pluses -- and minuses -- to Kentucky playing underdog Georgia instead of Missouri in the Wildcats' opener in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Nine Louisville players, led by Brendan McKay, four Kentucky stars, Sam Travis of IU and Ballard star Jo Adell are featured in the Baseball America Prospect Handbook.More >>
Nine Louisville players, led by Brendan McKay, four Kentucky stars, Sam Travis of IU and Ballard star Jo Adell are featured in the Baseball America Prospect Handbook.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Can the NCAA save itself with more pressure than ever for change? Louisville players are ready for the noise. Indiana overachieves. Does bias against black quarterback persist?More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
Louisville coach David Padgett credited his players with helping him deal with the loss of his uncle, Jimmy, and brother-in-law, Scott Crawford, over the last month.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>