Louisville woman arrested after admitting to stabbing victim 4 t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman arrested after admitting to stabbing victim 4 times

Posted: Updated:
According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Elisha Wheeler admitted to stabbing a victim in the chest four times with a kitchen knife. (Photo courtesy: Louisville Metro Corrections) According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Elisha Wheeler admitted to stabbing a victim in the chest four times with a kitchen knife. (Photo courtesy: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is arrested overnight after police say she stabbed another person multiple times. 

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Elisha Wheeler admitted to stabbing a victim in the chest four times with a kitchen knife. 

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition. 

Wheeler is charged with assault and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. She's expected in court Monday morning. 

