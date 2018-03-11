Louisville woman arrested after admitting to stabbing victim 4 times

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Elisha Wheeler admitted to stabbing a victim in the chest four times with a kitchen knife. (Photo courtesy: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is arrested overnight after police say she stabbed another person multiple times.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Elisha Wheeler admitted to stabbing a victim in the chest four times with a kitchen knife.

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

Wheeler is charged with assault and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. She's expected in court Monday morning.

