Jeffersonville man facing multiple charges after barricading himself inside a home and setting it on fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges after they say he barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire.

Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Laurel Drive, near Riverside Elementary School, at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday on a report that 40-year-old Andrew Stich was violating a protective order.

According to the complainant, police said, Stich had allegedly committed battery with a deadly weapon at the home on Saturday night.

Once on scene Sunday morning, Stich was located in a bedroom with the door closed. When police attempted to make contact, he fired what they believe to be a pellet gun at them several times.

Police said they were aware firearms had been present in the home in the past because of past runs to the same location.

The Jeffersonville SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded and began assisting with negotiations. According to police, Stich set the house on fire after repeatedly refusing to exit the home.

As he attempted to escape he was apprehended by the Jeffersonville SWAT team and transported to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear at this time how he became injured in the incident.

Stich is charged with felony arson, attempted battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.

