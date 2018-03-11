LANE | Heartbreaking end to the season for Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WDRB) -- Findlay's Elijah Kaeling made two free throws with one second remaiining as the Oilers edged Bellarmine 74-73 ending the Knights in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Bellarmine took a one-point lead on a Brent Bach jumper with 31 seconds left. Martyce Kimbrough missed a shot and then appeared to run into the Knights Jarek Coles going for the rebound with three seconds left but Coles was called for a blocking foul. After the inbound, Alex Cook was called for a foul on Kahling as he attempted a corner three.

Bach, a senior from Augusta, Kentucky finished off a terrific final season with 26 points. He made 7-of 12 shots for 17 after the break. "

That was two great teams playing," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport, "and each team having the lead in the last (minute)…that's as close a basketball game as you can have. They shoot 56 percent and we shoot 58-5. I don't know how two teams could play any better."

Bellarmine finished the season at 29-3. The three seniors—Bach, Coles and Rhett Troutman ---end their careers having been a part of 115 wins, the most in any four-year period of Bellarmine basketball. They also went 59-1 at Knights Hall in their four years.



"My message in the locker room after the game was, 'never apologize for caring.', said Davenport. "If everybody in society cared as much as those kids care about each other and about the game of basketball, about their academics, then this society would be in great shape. Those 15 kids in the locker room and those four managers…we need them in our society, and I'm proud of them."

