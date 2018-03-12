Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to area stores on Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue Bell Ice Cream will be available once again in stores in Louisville, Lexington and other area cities beginning Monday after a 2015 recall because of concerns about possible listeria contamination.

Blue Bell stopped production and issued the recall for all its products due to an outbreak of listeria that was linked to its products. The shutdown caused Blue Bell to layoff employees for the first time in the company's history.

With its return to area stores, Blue Bell has reopened its distribution facility in LaGrange and currently has a staff of about 20 employees.

The ice cream will be available for sale once again in the following cities:

Kentucky:

  • Corbin
  • Elizabethtown
  • Frankfort
  • Henderson
  • La Grange
  • Leitchfield
  • Lexington
  • London
  • Louisville
  • Morehead
  • Mt. Sterling
  • Owensboro
  • Princeton
  • Richmond
  • Shelbyville
  • Somerset

Indiana:

  • Evansville
  • Jasper
  • Jeffersonville
  • New Albany
  • Vincennes

