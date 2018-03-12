5 hospitalized after bus carrying adults with special needs rear - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 hospitalized after bus carrying adults with special needs rear-ended on I-64 near Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Posted: Updated:
Five special needs adults were hospitalized after a precaution after the bus they were on was rear-ended on I-64E near Hurstbourne Parkway on March 12, 2018. Five special needs adults were hospitalized after a precaution after the bus they were on was rear-ended on I-64E near Hurstbourne Parkway on March 12, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were hospitalized after a bus carrying adults with special needs was involved in a crash in east Louisville early Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where police say the driver of a black car rear-ended the bus.

There were no children on the bus, and LMPD officials tell us the five adults were taken to the hospital as a "precaution." 

