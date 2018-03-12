Nike shoes led police to accused drug supplier after man dies of heroin overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police, along with the DEA, say they have arrested a Louisville heroin dealer/supplier weeks after a man died of a heroin overdose. According to an arrest report, Ian Feusner died on Feb. 18 of a heroin overdose.

Authorities say they were ultimately able to trace Feusner's supply of heroin to 37-year-old Dejuan Hunter, of Louisville.

DEA Louisville Spokesman Jim Scott says this of Hunter, "He's not a kingpin in our area," DEA Louisville Spokesman Jim Scott said of Hunter. "He's not a cell head for a cartel. He's gonna be a street level distributor, so he doesn't rank high on the totem pole. But that certainly doesn't diminish what he's doing to wreak havoc on our community."

On March 9, officers executed a search warrant at Hunter's listed residences in the 2200 block of De Mel Avenue, just of Manslick Road, and on South Seventh Street, near Phyllis Avenue. The DEA says Hunter lived on South Seventh Street and the De Mel Avenue location is his girlfriend's home. His girlfriend has not been charged with any crime.

Police say as officers were preparing to enter the De Mel Avenue residence, Hunter was seen leaving in a grey Ford Mustang. Officers say they determined he was driving 43 mph in a 35 mph zone, so police decided to initiate a traffic stop. When officers stopped Hunter, he allegedly tried to put a bag of heroin in a cup of coffee. He was arrested at the scene at Bluegrass Avenue and Manslick Road.

Inside the De Mel Avenue address, police say they found digital scales and baggies, along with other undisclosed items. At the South Seventh Street location, police allegedly found a loaded magazine for a pistol, scales and other items including a pair of basketball shoes. Police say they found a pair of Nike Kevin Durant shoes they say Feusner gave Hunter as payment for the heroin that killed him.

"We had info that Mr. Feusner traded pair of Kevin Durant Nike basketball shoes for the heroin that he obtained," Scott said.

Hunter is not charged with Feusner's death, but he is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The partnership between LMPD narcotics and the DEA is part of the National Heroin Initiative that also works with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The DEA says it has this message for Feusner's family. Scott says, "I hope it give them a little piece of mind that law enforcement is out there trying to do everything we can do in our power to make a difference and to prevent that from happening to another family."

Metro Corrections says Hunter posted a $2,500 full cash bond and was released from jail on Saturday.

