POLICE: Fairdale teen on home incarceration sold marijuana out of bedroom window

Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.

Louisville will host Northern Kentucky in the NIT this week.

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

The DEA says Dejuan Hunter is a street level drug distributor.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale teen is facing charges after authorities say he trafficked marijuana out of his bedroom window while on home incarceration.

Jacob Michal, 19, was arrested Sunday at his home in the 400 block of Stockdale Road, near Ashcroft and West Manslick Roads.

According to a police report, home incarceration officials received a tip from the Louisville Metro Police tip line that Michal was selling marijuana out of his bedroom window.

Home incarceration officials went to Michal's residence to conduct a home check. Police say an officer asked Michal where his room was located. The officer then entered the room and smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to authorities.

The arrest report states that an officer asked Michal if there were any drugs in his room and he said yes. Police say Michal told officers there was marijuana in a shoe box.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

Police say a large amount of money was found on Michal as he was taken into custody.

Michal is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of condition of release.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

