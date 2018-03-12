POLICE: Fairdale teen on home incarceration sold marijuana out of bedroom window

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.More >>
Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.More >>
Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.More >>
The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.More >>
The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
A judge in Marshall County delayed a decision for 16-year-old Gabriel Parker until the State Attorney General's office can respondMore >>
A 19-year-old Indiana woman accused of trying to poison her 11-week-old niece by crushing painkillers and adding the powder to a bottle of breast milk has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.More >>
Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.More >>
Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Laurel Drive, near Riverside Elementary School, at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday on a report that 40-year-old Andrew Stich was violating a protective order.More >>
The 34-year-old married father of two was shot last week by a suspect accused of trying to get away from police.More >>
