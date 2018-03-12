Turners Circus takes you on a journey to the Bayou

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Turners Circus presents "Bayou."

Talented performers will take the audience through swamps infested with gators and ghosts, and channel the spirit of New Orleans.

Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts. The annual spring performances are the culmination of the group's year-round Aerial and Circus Arts Training Program.

Turners Circus began in 1942 as a fundraiser to support the American Turners of Louisville Gymnastics Team. Over time, the program took to the air and is now a leader in the growing adult and youth circus arts programs across America.

This year marks the 68th annual presentation of Turners Circus.

The Turners Circus "Bayou" is at the Turners Gym on River Road:

Friday, March 16 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 - 2 p.m.

Friday, March 23 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 - 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. Ticket prices at the door are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children. Shows typically sell out, so buying advanced tickets is recommended.

Click here to purchase advanced tickets.

