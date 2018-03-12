Tickets for U of L's NIT matchup against Northern Kentucky to go on sale Monday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Cardinals missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid and will play in the NIT instead.

The Cardinals will take on Northern Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.Tickets are expected to go on sale Monday afternoon.

It will be the first time Northern Kentucky and Louisville have met on the hardwood. It will be Louisville’s 15th NIT appearance, and the first since 2006.

U of L fans said Monday morning that they were disappointed the team was left out of the NCAA Tournament, but will still show support going forward in the NIT.

"Without a doubt, we should have been there," said Terry Allen, a fan. "You look at some of the teams that are going, and the competition that we played...we should have been there."

"I think most people are still taking a minute, I think they’re still disappointed in it, but I think they'll be happy once the game gets going and I'm sure we'll do really well," said Joshua Cloudy, a University of Louisville grad student.

The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Season ticket holders in premium locations have been emailed instructions for the right to claim their seats until noon Monday," a news release from the U of L Athletics department states. "Tickets located in the club sections, courtside, suites, terrace and premium boxes are $20 each for first round games. All premium seats not purchased by noon Monday and all other remaining arena seats will go on sale to remaining season ticket holders and the general public on Monday at 1 p.m. Non-premium lower arena seats are $12 and student tickets are $6 each."

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so at the U of L Tickets Office near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

U of L fans may also purchase tickets at Ticketmaster by CLICKING HERE, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied to Ticketmaster orders.

"Parking will be available to purchase at lots and garages surrounding the KFC Yum! Center," the news release states. "Parking at Riverside Parking locations will be $10. Those garages include Witherspoon Garage, Humana Waterside Garage, Skywalk Galt House Garage, US Bank Garage and Courtyard Marriott Garage. The pricing of parking for PARC controlled garages is yet to be determined. This includes the Arena garage and garage at First and Main."

