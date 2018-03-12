POLICE: Bullitt County mom arrested after 17-month-old boy swallows amphetamine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County mother was arrested early Monday morning after police say her 17-month-old son swallowed amphetamine.

According to an arrest report, officers with the Hillview Police Department were sent to KentuckyOne Health Medical Center Jewish South, in Shepherdsville, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on March 12.

Medical staff at the hospital said 27-year-old Kimberly Munk's 17-month-old son had been brought to the hospital after he had swallowed some type of amphetamine -- a stimulant -- and he was going to have to be transported to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. According to the arrest report, medical staff called police because they were concerned Munk would try to take her child before he could be transported.

Police say that when confronted by a doctor, Munk admitted that she used methamphetamine and that she had been partying for the past few days. The doctor then asked her how her child could have gotten his hands on amphetamine, and she allegedly told the doctor that he probably grabbed "a piece" off the table or floor

According to the arrest report, police found a meth pipe in Munk's purse, as well as a small plastic container with three crystal rocks and two blue pills Munk said were Adderall.

"The whole time the child was in the hospital, the child was crying and could not [calm] down," the report states.

A spokesman for the Hillview Police Department says it's clear the child swallowed some kind of amphetamine -- but it's not clear if the child swallowed Adderall, meth or something else.

Munk was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

She is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

The condition of the child is not known.

