Rebecca Johnson withdraws from 49th district race in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rebecca Johnson, the widow of Republican Rep. Dan Johnson, who committed suicide last year, has withdrawn from the 49th district state representative primary election in May, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State's website

Rebecca Johnson announced her intention to run a day after her husband took his own life on Dec. 13, 2017. 

She was defeated by Democrat Linda Belcher in a special election in February. 

Belcher received 3,386 votes to Rebecca Johnson's 1,561. 

Johnson released the following statement explaining her reason for withdrawing:

After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided at this time, to not seek the Republican Party nomination for the 49th House district. I feel my time can be best served with my family and my ministry. It was my pleasure to represent the Bullitt County Republican Party in the special election that was held in the 49th District. I am grateful for all the love and support from the Republican Party leadership, my volunteers and for those who voted for me. I will continue to carry on the work of my husband, and I will continue to work with the great people of Bullitt County meet the many challenges we face as a community. Thanks and God bless.

There was some controversy with polling locations during the special election. Some Mt. Washington voters who were eligible to vote were mistakenly told they weren't

Belcher held the seat before narrowly losing to Dan Johnson in 2016. She was first elected in 2008 when she replaced her husband on the ballot after he was killed in a car wreck. Belcher will now finish Dan Johnson's term through December. 

Dan Johnson committed suicide shortly after an investigation by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which included allegations that Johnson had molested a teen on New Year's Eve in 2012. 

