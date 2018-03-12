Caesars reconsidering replacing riverboat at Horseshoe Southern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Caesars reconsidering replacing riverboat at Horseshoe Southern Indiana over $50 million fee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50 million dollar fee could sink plans to build a new land casino in southern Indiana.

Las Vegas-based Caesars told the Indiana Gaming Commission it's now reconsidering the $90 million project to replace the riverboat at Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

It's because of its plan to buy Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand near Shelbyville. Caesars announced in November it would pay $1.7 billion dollars to buy both.

The casino giant says it shouldn't be forced to pay the $50 million state fee for transferring those casino licenses.

The gaming commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

