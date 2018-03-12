Passport begins construction on its new headquarters in west Louisville

Passport Health released a rendering of the 4-story building that will be its new headquarters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan will start construction this week on its headquarters in west Louisville.

A year ago, Passport officials announced that the organization would take over the vacant 20-acre property -- once slated for Walmart -- at 18th Street and Broadway.

Passport is a nonprofit organization that administers Medicaid benefits in the Louisville area.

The four-story office building is the first part of the "health and well-being campus" that Passport plans to build on the site. It could also include pharmacies, a medical office, and apartments.

The office building is slated to be completed in 2020.

