Cell phone video catches man in southern Indiana abusing dog with a brick

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The prosecutor in Clark County, Indiana has filed charges against a man who allegedly abused a dog outside a Clarksville apartment late last year.

The incident reportedly happened on Dec. 10, 2017, at the Beckett Street Apartments in Clarksville. That's where someone recorded cell phone video of a man kicking a dog and throwing a brick at it.

A neighbor took the dog to an animal shelter, where officials found its microchip. The owner was located and told authorities the dog had been missing from Louisville.

The dog suffered several minor cuts after the attack.

Investigators have identified the man in the video as 20-year-old Joe Ware. He is now charged with attempted mutilation of an animal and animal cruelty.

If convicted of those charges, Ware could face up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he will not tolerate animal cruelty of any kind.

"As prosecutor, I simply will not tolerate someone being mean to an animal," Mull said. "Especially an animal that is posing no threat, or harm or risk to anyone."

Ware is being asked to turn himself in.

