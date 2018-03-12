Four Roses Bourbon celebrates 130th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's survived the Great Depression, two World Wars and Prohibition.

Now Four Roses Bourbon is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a year-long party. The bourbon brand dates back to 1888.

The founder named it as a symbol of his passion for his true love.

It's throwing several celebrations, including tasting events.

It will also roll out vintage bottles and glassware and a traveling collection of Four Roses memorabilia.

A special 130th anniversary limited edition Small Batch Bourbon is slated for release in the fall.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.