Four Roses Bourbon celebrates 130th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's survived the Great Depression, two World Wars and Prohibition.

Now Four Roses Bourbon is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a year-long party. The bourbon brand dates back to 1888.

The founder named it as a symbol of his passion for his true love.

It's throwing several celebrations, including tasting events.

It will also roll out vintage bottles and glassware and a traveling collection of Four Roses memorabilia.

A special 130th anniversary limited edition Small Batch Bourbon is slated for release in the fall.

