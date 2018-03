LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men's Basketball Coach David Padgett is scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. news conference on Monday to preview tomorrow's matchup against Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tournament.

The game comes amid disappointment by the team and its fans that the Cardinals did not make the NCAA Tournament.

