19-year-old Indiana woman pleads guilty to trying to poison baby niece

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A 19-year-old Indiana woman accused of trying to poison her 11-week-old niece by crushing painkillers and adding the powder to a bottle of breast milk has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda of Fort Wayne entered her plea Monday morning.
Published reports say Rodriguez-Miranda was angry that her mother was allowing her brother, his fiance and the baby girl to live with them for longer than expected.
Rodriguez-Miranda's mother saw text messages outlining her daughter's plan and retrieved the bottles of powdered milk. Court documents show that one bottle had a greenish circle and was a different color than an untainted bottle. Court documents say the milk contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin tablets or capsules -- enough to kill an adult.
Doctors checked the baby but found she had not been poisoned.
Rodriguez-Miranda is to be sentenced May 18.
