New office building planned for site where Capital Plaza Tower o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New office building planned for site where Capital Plaza Tower once stood

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pile of rubble is all that's left of the Capital Plaza Tower.

With the implosion over, attention now turns to what will happen next at the site.

On Sunday, the structure was reduced to rubble in mere seconds. But replacing it is going to take a bit longer.

"Construction on the new building is expected to start around July 1," said Mike Burnside, the Kentucky Commissioner of Facilities.

Workers are clearing the debris to make way for a new five-story, nearly 400,000 square foot state office building.

"It will have an 1,100 space parking garage on one end, and it will hold about 1,500 employees," Burnside said.

And the rubble is being recycled as crews grind up the remains of the old building to use in the new one.

"They will use that to be bedrock for the new building that goes in its place," Burnside said.

Replacing the tower is just one part of the Capital Plaza's redevelopment.

Next door, the old convention center is coming down the hard way: piece by piece. The city and county are still deciding what to build on that site.

"We're excited," said Carol Jones, General Manager of the Capital Plaza Hotel. "The whole area is being revitalized."

Jones is hopeful a new convention center will attract more tourist business.

"Frankfort being the state capital, there is certainly a need for convention space," Jones said.

In the meantime, the hotel has to endure all the nearby construction.

"We like to look out the front door, not the back door right now," Jones said.

It's short-term pain for what Frankfort hopes is long-term gain.

"That's what we're hoping for: a much, much better Frankfort," Jones said.

The first phase of the Capital Plaza redevelopment, the new state office building, is expected to be finished by 2020.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.