Lawyers for alleged Kentucky school shooter argue for murder case to be moved back to juvenile court

A judge in Marshall County delayed a decision for 16-year-old Gabriel Parker until the State Attorney General's office can respondMore >>
The DEA says Dejuan Hunter is a street level drug distributor.More >>
A 19-year-old Indiana woman accused of trying to poison her 11-week-old niece by crushing painkillers and adding the powder to a bottle of breast milk has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.More >>
Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.More >>
The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.More >>
Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.More >>
Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Laurel Drive, near Riverside Elementary School, at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday on a report that 40-year-old Andrew Stich was violating a protective order.More >>
The 34-year-old married father of two was shot last week by a suspect accused of trying to get away from police.More >>
