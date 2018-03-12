Lawyers for alleged Kentucky school shooter argue for murder cas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawyers for alleged Kentucky school shooter argue for murder case to be moved back to juvenile court

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing two students and injuring several more people during a shooting at a Kentucky high school appeared in adult court on Monday.

Lawyers for Gabriel Parker argued that his case should be sent back to juvenile court. But Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson delayed a decision for three weeks, so the State Attorney General's office can respond. 

At issue was whether the judge properly moved the case to adult court, which came after a grand jury indicted Parker as an adult.

Parker, who turned 16 since the Jan. 23, 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School, is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Two students died in the mass shooting and 14 others were injured.

