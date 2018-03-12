City of Louisville and fans could still benefit from postseason basketball despite men's NCAA Tournament snub

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Missing the big dance could pay off for the city of Louisville, because there will still be a lot of basketball at the KFC Yum! Center this week.

It is not the coveted NCAA Tournament, but the U of L will host Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Outside the KFC Yum! Center, Cardinals fans lined up at the ticket window on Monday afternoon.

Fans are not happy about Sunday night's NCAA Tournament snub, but the city will still see postseason basketball this week. In addition to the men's NIT appearance, the U of L women's basketball team is expected to host its first-and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament.

"We have an opportunity to have both our teams in postseason play in their home building ... (It's) a special opportunity," said Eric Granger, General Manager of The KFC Yum! Center. "There's a lot of excitement about the women's program and what they're doing, and we think they're going to go far, and we're hoping for a huge crowd to support them."

Those huge crowds could be a bonus for downtown Louisville restaurants, hotels and businesses.

"The Yum! Center really helped turn around downtown," said George Timmering, co-owner Bearno's Pizza on Main Street.

Timmering expects the restaurant to be busy this week.

"We live for gameday," he said.

Like most Cardinals fans, he is disappointed the men aren't playing in the NCAA Tournament, but he said a lot of businesses will still cash in this week.

"Tuesday night start it off, and then hopefully they take care of business and play another game, and then we'll have the women's game the weekend," Timmering said. "So hopefully we'll get four games this week."

The Cardinals' NIT opener tips off at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

