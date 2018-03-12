Louisville women's basketball team earns program's first No. 1 s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville women's basketball team earns program's first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Posted: Updated:
The Louisville women's basketball team watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday night. The Louisville women's basketball team watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals will play 16-seeded Boise State at noon on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

If they win, they'll play their second-round game at home as well against the winner of Dayton and Marquette on Sunday.

The other three No. 1 seeds are Connecticut, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

