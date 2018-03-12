Louisville women's basketball team earns program's first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Louisville women's basketball team watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals will play 16-seeded Boise State at noon on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

If they win, they'll play their second-round game at home as well against the winner of Dayton and Marquette on Sunday.

The other three No. 1 seeds are Connecticut, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

