Louisville women's basketball team earns program's first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Louisville women's basketball team watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday night.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals will play 16-seeded Boise State at noon on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
If they win, they'll play their second-round game at home as well against the winner of Dayton and Marquette on Sunday.
The other three No. 1 seeds are Connecticut, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.
