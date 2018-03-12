Grayson County High School teacher accused of having 'inappropri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County High School teacher accused of having 'inappropriate' contact with student

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan Jones Jonathan Jones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social studies teacher at Grayson County High School is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Jonathan Jones, 26, of Leitchfield, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Leitchfield Police Department.

Jones is charged with third-degree sodomy. No other information in the case is known right now.

