Hurstbourne residents nervous for possible Topgolf location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

Hurstbourne residents met at the St. Matthews Community Center on Monday night for a public meeting and to listen to what the new sports and entertainment venue would offer.

The proposed three-story, 37-acre venue would be in the former Sears location at Oxmoor Center and would include a driving range with 100 bays and hundreds of employees.

However, many of the residents were concerned the project would create too much noise and light pollution.

“We have a very nice golf course five minutes away. I mean, it’s like, redundant,” said David Mclaughin, who has lived just a few hundred yards from the property for nearly 19 years. “I am sure it probably would be good for Louisville, somewhere. Not here.”

After a 25-minute presentation, Topgolf Real Estate Development representatives took questions from the crowd. Many of those in attendance wore stickers in opposition to the venue. Some were concerned with their property values and traffic that could increase.

Topgolf officials said the facility would be a great addition to Louisville, and the issues the residents are concerned with will not happen because of the distance to nearby homes.

“We’re really excited about Louisville," said Tanner Micheli with Topgolf. "We wouldn’t be here ... if we didn’t feel like this was a good fit for the community. We’ve actually worked very closely with municipalities to be a great neighbor in all aspects of who we are and our business ventures.”

The company recently applied for a new zoning permit to allow for the entertainment and sports venue. At least two more meetings will be planned before the proposal goes to Louisville Metro Council for a final vote, which could happen mid-summer.

