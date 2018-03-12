Hurstbourne residents nervous for possible Topgolf location

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

Hurstbourne residents met at the St. Matthews Community Center on Monday night for a public meeting and to listen to what the new sports and entertainment venue would offer.

The proposed three-story, 37-acre venue would be in the former Sears location at Oxmoor Center and would include a driving range with 100 bays and hundreds of employees.

However, many of the residents were concerned the project would create too much noise and light pollution.

“We have a very nice golf course five minutes away. I mean, it’s like, redundant,” said David Mclaughin, who has lived just a few hundred yards from the property for nearly 19 years. “I am sure it probably would be good for Louisville, somewhere. Not here.”

After a 25-minute presentation, Topgolf Real Estate Development representatives took questions from the crowd. Many of those in attendance wore stickers in opposition to the venue. Some were concerned with their property values and traffic that could increase.

Topgolf officials said the facility would be a great addition to Louisville, and the issues the residents are concerned with will not happen because of the distance to nearby homes.

“We’re really excited about Louisville," said Tanner Micheli with Topgolf. "We wouldn’t be here ... if we didn’t feel like this was a good fit for the community. We’ve actually worked very closely with municipalities to be a great neighbor in all aspects of who we are and our business ventures.”

The company recently applied for a new zoning permit to allow for the entertainment and sports venue. At least two more meetings will be planned before the proposal goes to Louisville Metro Council for a final vote, which could happen mid-summer.

