Indiana lawmakers attach gun legislation to cannabis oil bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers attach gun legislation to cannabis oil bill

Posted: Updated:
Cannabis oil Cannabis oil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana lawmakers are making a last-ditch effort to pass reforms to gun laws on the back of a bill originally aimed at regulating CBD oil.

The proposal, discussed for the first time on Monday during a meeting of the bill’s House-Senate conference committee, would replace language about CBD oil with changes to Indiana’s gun laws.

The plan would allow people living in Indiana to obtain a lifetime handgun permit for free. Currently, permits are available for a period of four years and cost $125. It would also allow churches with schools to allow church members to carry guns to church events.

The plan was met with a good deal of push back during the meeting Monday morning. Individual pieces of legislation regarding the changes to gun laws were proposed earlier this year, but they both ultimately stalled.

Meanwhile, the CBD oil bill has a sister bill in the Senate that would accomplish the same thing as the House version. Rep. (D) Matt Pierce said he was more concerned with the process, not the content.

"What concerns me more is the process than the substance of this bill," Piece said. "The process we’re using, it's being done to help legislators hide from their constituents."

Rep. (R) Ben Smaltz, who offered the proposal, said the plan falls within the rules and that he gave 72 hours notice that the bill would be changing.

Indiana’s legislature only has three more days left in this session.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.