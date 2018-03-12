Indiana lawmakers attach gun legislation to cannabis oil bill

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

The victim was seriously hurt in the incident, but there's no word on their current condition.

Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.

Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.

Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

Officials say officers found marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded handgun during a search of the room.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana lawmakers are making a last-ditch effort to pass reforms to gun laws on the back of a bill originally aimed at regulating CBD oil.

The proposal, discussed for the first time on Monday during a meeting of the bill’s House-Senate conference committee, would replace language about CBD oil with changes to Indiana’s gun laws.

The plan would allow people living in Indiana to obtain a lifetime handgun permit for free. Currently, permits are available for a period of four years and cost $125. It would also allow churches with schools to allow church members to carry guns to church events.

The plan was met with a good deal of push back during the meeting Monday morning. Individual pieces of legislation regarding the changes to gun laws were proposed earlier this year, but they both ultimately stalled.

Meanwhile, the CBD oil bill has a sister bill in the Senate that would accomplish the same thing as the House version. Rep. (D) Matt Pierce said he was more concerned with the process, not the content.

"What concerns me more is the process than the substance of this bill," Piece said. "The process we’re using, it's being done to help legislators hide from their constituents."

Rep. (R) Ben Smaltz, who offered the proposal, said the plan falls within the rules and that he gave 72 hours notice that the bill would be changing.

Indiana’s legislature only has three more days left in this session.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.